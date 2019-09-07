2018 Lifetime Achievement Gala

In 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester proudly honored Nelson Leenhouts and his late brother, Norman, commemorating the tremendous impact the twin brothers have had on Rochester through business and philanthropy. The celebration and fundraising event, presented by M&T Bank, drew more than 400 guests to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center and raised more than $160,000 for the local youth development organization.