Every year, we commemorate someone who has demonstrated remarkable achievement throughout their lifetime and has created lasting, positive change for the Rochester community. ​

Join us for our 2019 Gala

Please join us for an all-American tribute to Theresa Mazzullo, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.

Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6:30 pm
Rochester Riverside Convention Center
123 E. Main St. Rochester, NY 14604

Questions? Contact Tiffany at twood@bgcrochester.org.

2018 Lifetime Achievement Gala

In 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester proudly honored Nelson Leenhouts and his late brother, Norman, commemorating the tremendous impact the twin brothers have had on Rochester through business and philanthropy. The celebration and fundraising event, presented by M&T Bank, drew more than 400 guests to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center and raised more than $160,000 for the local youth development organization.

