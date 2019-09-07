Join us for our 2019 Gala
Please join us for an all-American tribute to Theresa Mazzullo, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient.Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 6:30 pm Rochester Riverside Convention Center 123 E. Main St. Rochester, NY 14604 Questions? Contact Tiffany at twood@bgcrochester.org. Register for the Event
Thank You To Our Major Sponsors!
2018 Lifetime Achievement Gala
In 2018, Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester proudly honored Nelson Leenhouts and his late brother, Norman, commemorating the tremendous impact the twin brothers have had on Rochester through business and philanthropy. The celebration and fundraising event, presented by M&T Bank, drew more than 400 guests to the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center and raised more than $160,000 for the local youth development organization.Leenhouts Video
Join the Movement
Every day, we help hundreds of kids succeed in school, live healthy, and become leaders. Join us in helping the youth of Rochester achieve great futures!